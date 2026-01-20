Large fire at vehicle service station brought under control in Bishkek

A large fire that broke out at a vehicle service station in Balban-Taimash residential area of Bishkek’s Leninsky district has been brought under control. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire was localized at 8:29 a.m.

Six fire crews, a task force, and a headquarters team from the Crisis Management Center were deployed to extinguish the fire. Emergency operations to fully eliminate the fire are currently ongoing.

Information on possible casualties and the cause of the fire is being clarified.