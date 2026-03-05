Four children killed in fire in residential building in Uzgen district

A fire broke out in Uzgen district of Osh region, killing four children. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire broke out in a residential building located in the village of Myrza-Aryk in Karool rural district. At 2 a.m. one crew from Uzgen district fire and rescue service was dispatched to the scene. Another crew arrived at 2.24 a.m.

The fire was completely extinguished by 3.50 a.m.

Four children, born in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2023, died as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is being determined. An investigation is underway.