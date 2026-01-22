13:23
Fire breaks out in warehouse of Bishkek FEZ, foreigner killed

A foreigner died in a warehouse fire in the capital. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, the fire broke out in a warehouse in the Bishkek Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in Leninsky district.

Five fire crews and staff of the emergency response center were deployed to extinguish the blaze. The fire was brought under control at 2:58 a.m. and completely extinguished by 5:58 a.m. The fire area covered approximately 900 square meters.

Earlier, a foreigner born in 2004 died in a dormitory fire in Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/358850/
views: 195
