An ambulance crew left for scene of fire in Bishkek. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, six fire brigades, two water tank trucks and two police crews are working at the scene.

Recall, call about fire in a warehouse at the intersection of Intergelpo and Moskovskaya Streets was received today at 11.23.

According to eyewitnesses, the warehouses of BEKO company and building materials are burning.