Kyrgyzstani wins gold medal at International Chess Tournament

Kyrgyzstani Erasyl Maratbekov won a gold medal at the International Rapid Chess Tournament. Chess-results.com website reports.

The tournament was held in Taraz (Kazakhstan) with participation of 122 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. They competed in three categories: among chess players at the age 9–13, 14–18, and adults.

Erasyl Maratbekov competed in the junior category. He scored 7.5 points in 9 rounds. Mikhail Markov scored 7 points and became a silver medalist among the adults.