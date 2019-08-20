15:22
Another charge: Almazbek Atambayev accused of illegal enrichment

Military Prosecutor’s Office conducts pre-trial proceedings on the fact of illegal enrichment of Almazbek Atambayev. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As a part of pre-trial proceedings on unlawful release of the crime boss Aziz Batukayev, on August 8, Almazbek Atambayev was handed a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under articles 43 and 319 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (complicity and corruption).

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek selected for him a preventive measure in form of detention in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until October 26.

During pre-trial proceedings, 120 objects of property of Almazbek Atambayev and his close relatives were seized.

Pre-trial proceedings are being conducted on the fact of illegal enrichment of the former president of Kyrgyzstan.

On August 19, materials were severed from pre-trial proceedings on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev and sent to the Military Prosecutor’s Office for placing in the case file of the pre-trial proceedings.
