Man suspected of rape of 15-year-old relative wanted

A 32-year-old man suspected of rape of a 15-year-old relative was put on a wanted list. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to the police, a 48-year-old resident of Chui region turned to the police department of Moskovsky district on August 7, asking to take measures against her son-in-law A.B., who since May 2019 had sexual contact with her minor daughter, born in 2003.

The Main Internal Affairs Department noted that the fact was registered under the article «Sexual assault of person under the age of sixteen» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A pre-trial check is being conducted and a forensic medical examination has been appointed.

The suspect was summoned for questioning, but later he was released home until all circumstances are clarified. But he did not come to re-interrogation.

The police added that initially the girl denied the fact of sexual intercourse and only a few days later admitted and testified. Preventive measure in form of detention was selected for the suspect in absentia, he was put on the wanted list.