SCNS discloses details of arrest of assistant prosecutor of Tokmak

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan disclosed details of detention of the assistant prosecutor of Tokmak city.

According to the press center of the committee, on August 13, a citizen applied to the Main Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings under Article 326 (extortion of a bribe) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic were registered.

It was found out that the senior assistant prosecutor, in collusion with an employee of one of the large industrial enterprises of Tokmak city, extorted $ 15,000 from the citizen. He threatened to prosecute her husband, a citizen of the PRC, on the fact of allegedly illegal acquisition of movable and immovable property on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In case of refusal to give the bribe, he threatened to send the available materials to the investigating authorities with further deportation of the foreign citizen.

On August 14, as a result of investigative and operational measures taken together with the Internal Investigations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, the assistant prosecutor was arrested when receiving a part of the money ($ 3,000).

Employee of the enterprise, who acted as an intermediary in extorting and receiving bribe by the official, was also detained.

Both of them were placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

Corresponding investigative and operational measures are being carried out.