Kyrgyzstani transported migrants to Russia without driver’s license

Man, who drove a bus without a driver’s license, was detained in Orenburg Oblast of Russia near Sol-Iletsk town. REGNUM reports.

Driver of the bus, which was moving from Kyrgyzstan, was a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic.

More than ten foreign migrant workers were found in the bus. When checking the driver’s documents at a traffic police post, it turned out that the man was deprived of the right to drive any transport.

The offender was arrested for 15 days. The bus with passengers continued its route. A shift driver replaced the detained man in the driver’s seat.