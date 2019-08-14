18:34
Atambayev’s case. Lawyer appeals preventive measure to ex-president

Preventive measure for the former president Almazbek Atambayev was appealed to Bishkek City Court. His lawyer Sergey Slesarev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Almazbek Atambayev should be brought to court on August 16.

«My client is being detained illegally. The Criminal Procedure Code clearly states that the former head of state cannot be detained. I indicated this in my complaint about preventive measure,» said Sergey Slesarev.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev refused to cooperate with the investigation and sign any investigative and procedural documents. He also refused to testify.

Earlier, Sergey Slesarev told reporters that the former president Almazbek Atambayev was formally charged with corruption. An Interior Ministry investigator charged him within a criminal case on the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. The Prosecutor General’s Office also stated that Almazbek Atambayev was charged under several articles of the Criminal Code, including grave ones.

The former head of state surrendered to the authorities on August 8 after two attempted storms by the special forces. He was arrested by court order and is kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, and riots.
