Saparbek Asanaliev to fulfill duties of head of Chui Internal Affairs Department

By order of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Saparbek Asanaliev became an Acting Head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region. He previously served as the Head of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recall, after the riots during storm of the house of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, the head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region Samat Kurmankulov was broken his head with a stone. He is in a coma now; he was hospitalized to the National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery named after N. N. Burdenko in Moscow.

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Kursan Asanov, was dismissed with the wording «for the betrayal of interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence.»