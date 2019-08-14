09:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Saparbek Asanaliev to fulfill duties of head of Chui Internal Affairs Department

By order of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Saparbek Asanaliev became an Acting Head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region. He previously served as the Head of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recall, after the riots during storm of the house of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, the head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region Samat Kurmankulov was broken his head with a stone. He is in a coma now; he was hospitalized to the National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery named after N. N. Burdenko in Moscow.

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Kursan Asanov, was dismissed with the wording «for the betrayal of interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence.»
link:
views: 65
Print
Related
Head of Alamedin district becomes new head of Chui region
About 450 crimes not solved by police in Chui region
New head of Main Internal Affairs Department for Chui region appointed
Tuigunaaly Abdraimov appointed governor of Chui region
Prime Minister to inspect reconstruction of Bishkek-Kara-Balta road
Residents of Chui region repeatedly hold rally in Bishkek
Police officers of Chui region - leaders in torture use
Store with almost 2,000 cartridges found in Panfilov district
Traffic accident in Chui region, casualties reported
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Popular
Ned Meyer: I am vegetarian and this is my biggest problem in Kyrgyzstan Ned Meyer: I am vegetarian and this is my biggest problem in Kyrgyzstan
Atambayev’s case. Assault rifle with rounds found near house of ex-president Atambayev’s case. Assault rifle with rounds found near house of ex-president
Large batch of heroin seized in Jalal-Abad region Large batch of heroin seized in Jalal-Abad region
Atambayev’s case. Alga Kylychev arrested for two months Atambayev’s case. Alga Kylychev arrested for two months