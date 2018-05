The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev will pay a working visit to Chui region today. The press service of the government reported.

He will reportedly inspect the construction of a number of educational, sports facilities, and check the reconstruction of Bishkek-Kara-Balta road.

The Prime Minister will get acquainted with the state of the reservoirs and the activities of the fish and peasant farms.