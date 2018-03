A traffic accident occurred this morning in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Casualties are reported.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency that a frontal collision of Toyota and Audi cars occurred at about 8.00 am at the 56th kilometer of Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart bypass road. According to preliminary data, two people were killed and three people were injured.

Employees of the investigative-operational group got to the scene.