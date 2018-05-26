Tuigunaaly Abdraimov appointed governor of Chui region

Tuigunaaly Abdraimov was appointed the Governor of Chui region. Government informed 24.kg news agency.

The Prime Minister signed the corresponding order.

Tuigunaaly Abraimov will turn 60 in October this year. He is a native of Chui region. He is a surgeon. Abdraimov graduated from the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute in 1982. He began his labor activity as a mechanic in 1975.

Previously, he held the posts of a Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, head of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Korea, was a member of the Parliament.