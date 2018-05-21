15:02
USD 68.45
EUR 80.82
RUB 1.11
English

Residents of Chui region repeatedly hold rally in Bishkek

Residents of Chui region hold a rally in front of the Hose of Government in Bishkek. About 50 people demand from the officials to come out to them.

According to Beknazar Aitaliyev, the Chairman of Transformation NGO, the protesters want to include the lands in Alamudun and Sokuluk districts in the list of transformed lands.

«The Parliament should consider a variant of the law on the transformation of land in Sokuluk and Alamudun districts. This bill should have been considered at the end of December 2017. However, the conciliation commission from among the representatives of the Presidential Administration, the government and the Parliament, delays the process. The people demand their opinion to be taken into account when considering the bill. If there are any corruption risks, let them be announced,» Beknazar Aitaliyev said.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
The public stands up for Karganbek Samakov
Rally takes place at Trade Unions Building
Supporters of Karganbek Samakov hold rally at Bishkek City Court
Fire in Osh market. Retailers protest at White House again
Rally held in front of White House in Bishkek
Government not to allow earning money on land transformation
Fire in Osh market. Retailers demand to dismiss head of Leninsky district
Riots in Toguz-Toro. Schoolchildren among suspected of arson
Interest holders of Iska Stroy construction company hold rally
Retailers affected by Osh market fire hold protest in Bishkek
Popular
Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation
CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan
Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season
Sapar Isakov ready for detention Sapar Isakov ready for detention