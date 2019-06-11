Head of Alamedin district becomes new head of Chui region

Head of Alamedin district Altynbek Namazaliev was appointed a Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region. The Government reported.

Altynbek Namazaliev is 38 years old. Previously, he worked as an investigator of special cases for the Bishkek Prosecutor’s Office. From 2014, he was a Deputy Prosecutor of Chui district, later became the Deputy Prosecutor of Jaiyl district.

On December 16, 2016, by order of Prosecutor General Indira Dzholdubaeva, he was relieved of the post of the Acting Prosecutor of Jaiyl district after a scandal with sellers of Asia-2 market in Kara-Balta city. Then the director of the market put pressure on merchants to make them vote for her children, who ran for the positions in City Council.

Recall, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziyev dismissed the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region Tuigunaaly Abdraimov. During the conflict in Orok village of Chui region, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Tuigunaaly Abdraimov refused to comment on the situation to journalists. The official said that he would only answer questions from the correspondents of Ala-Too 24 (OTRK). Addressing an AKIpress journalist, he added: «I don’t like your face». After that, users of social networks began collecting signatures for resignation of Tuigunaaly Abdraimov. He himself said that he was not going to apologize to the journalist.