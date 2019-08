Service for Combatting Illegal Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan carried out a special operation aimed at disclosure of a sustainable supply channel of especially large quantities of heroin to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Service for Combatting Illegal Drug Trafficking reported.

As a result of the measures taken, an active member of the drug dealing group with 13.5 kilograms of heroin was arrested.

Pre-trial proceedings were started on this fact.