Kunduz Zholdubaeva summoned for third interrogation

Official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva was summoned for the third interrogation to the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. She told 24.kg news agency.

Kunduz Zholdubaeva cannot tell the details, since she signed a non-disclosure agreement. But it is known that she will be interrogated as a part of the investigation into taking soldiers of SCNS special forces hostage during the riots in Koi-Tash.

Earlier, Kunduz Zholdubaeva stated that the soldiers were not held hostage, they were rescued from the «angry crowd.» However, she could not answer the question how, in that case, the declared ultimatum has to be understood.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. All roads to Koi-Tash were blocked, communication was jammed, access to the Internet was blocked. At least 3,000 police officers and special machinery were pulled in to the epicenter. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. He was taken to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for interrogation. He is detained.

Preventive measure — detention in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until August 26 — was selected for Almazbek Atambayev at an offsite hearing of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.