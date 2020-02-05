Events in Koi-Tash: Court extends house arrest of Kunduz Zholdubaeva

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek extended measure of restraint in the form of house arrest to the official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

According to her lawyer Bakytbek Avtandil uulu, house arrest was extended for two months, until April 9. He noted that no sanctions should be applied to his client at all. Deputy Irina Karamushkina was also remanded under house arrest until April 9.

Recall, Kunduz Zholdubaeva is charged with seven articles of the Criminal Code, in particular hostage-taking and an attempt to seize power, and Karamushkina is suspected of taking hostages and also an attempt to seize power.

The number of suspects increased to 19 people, and the number of volumes — to 80.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings on Koi-Tash events on August 7-8 under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The investigation is completed. The former president Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters were charged with several articles: «Mass riots», «Hooliganism», «Murder», «Attempted murder», «Threat or violence against a government official», «Attempted seizure of power», «Illegal arms trafficking» and «Hostage taking».