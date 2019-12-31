Kunduz Zholdubaeva handed four more notifications of suspicion of crimes

Official representative of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva was handed four more notifications of suspicion of crimes. She told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, she is suspected of seizing weapons, obstructing investigation, leaving a person in danger and causing harm to human health. «So, I have seven notifications. There are still suspicions of hostage-taking, an attempt to forcibly seize power and organizing riots,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva explained.

She added that her property was attached.

The court placed Kunduz Zholdubaeva under house arrest. Previously, she was a witness, like Meerbek Miskenbaev. He was placed in the pretrial detention center 1.