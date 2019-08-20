15:21
Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK summoned to Military Prosecutor's Office

Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva was summoned to the Military Prosecutor’s Office. She posted on Facebook.

«I was summoned to the Military Prosecutor’s Office for investigative measures at 14.00,» explained Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

She is a witness in criminal case on the events on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash. Previously, she was interrogated as a part of investigation of criminal case under the Article «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. She signed an agreement on non-disclosure of investigation data.
