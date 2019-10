Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva was summoned to the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. She told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, investigators have to conduct face-to-face interrogation.

Recall, Kunduz Zholdubaeva is a witness in the case on the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8. She is also involved in the case on hostage taking during detention of the former president Almazbek Atambayev.