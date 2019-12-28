Kunduz Zholdubaeva placed under house arrest

Kunduz Zholdubaeva, Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK party, was placed under house arrest. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

It is known that Kunduz Zholdubaeva will be under house arrest until February 9. She is forbidden to leave her house from 22.00 to 6.00.

Irina Karamushkina and Asel Kodunarova are suspected of complicity in hostage-taking on August 7 in the house of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. By court order, they were also placed under house arrest. Witnesses in this case are Kunduz Zholdubaeva and Meerbek Miskenbaev. He was placed in the pretrial detention center 1.