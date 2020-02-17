09:47
Events in Koi-Tash. Kunduz Zholdubaeva faces up to 15 years in prison

Three defendants in the criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 face up to 15 years in prison. Lawyers told 24.kg news agency.

These are the official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva, the ex-employee of the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Sagymbaev and the bodyguard of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, Kanat Osmonaliev.

Kunduz Zholdubaeva is charged with seven articles of the Criminal Code, Kanat Sagymbaev — 11, and Kanat Osmonaliev is accused of embezzlement of ammunition and weapons. According to the investigation, Kunduz Zholdubaeva headed the activities of Osmonaliev. She called it absurd.

The criminal case consists of 80 volumes. At least 19 people, including the former head of state, are defendants in the case.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev was charged with eight articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic within the case on Koi-Tash events: «Organization of mass riots», «Attempted murder», «Organized murder», «Murder», «Hostage-taking», «Arms trafficking», «Threat or violence against a representative of authorities», «Obstruction of investigation.»
