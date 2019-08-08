Almazbek Atambayev’s detention. President convokes Security Council

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will hold a meeting of the Security Council on August 8. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Recall, the head of Kyrgyzstan cut his short-term vacation short and left for Bishkek.

«The president is in the capital now. Sooronbai Jeenbekov will hold a meeting of the Security Council in the morning of August 8,» the message says.

A special operation on detention of the former President Almazbek Atambayev was held in his house in Koi-Tash village. Supporters of the former head of state and law enforcement officers suffered during the storm of the house. One special forces soldier died from wounds.