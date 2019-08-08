08:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Almazbek Atambayev’s detention. President convokes Security Council

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will hold a meeting of the Security Council on August 8. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Recall, the head of Kyrgyzstan cut his short-term vacation short and left for Bishkek.

«The president is in the capital now. Sooronbai Jeenbekov will hold a meeting of the Security Council in the morning of August 8,» the message says.

A special operation on detention of the former President Almazbek Atambayev was held in his house in Koi-Tash village. Supporters of the former head of state and law enforcement officers suffered during the storm of the house. One special forces soldier died from wounds.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
Head of Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region in serious condition
Special forces soldier wounded during attempt to detain Atambayev dies
Detention of Atambayev: 10 victims taken to hospitals
Aliya Shagieva: My father did not flee anywhere
Detention of Almazbek Atambayev: Sooronbai Jeenbekov cuts short vacation
Detention of Almazbek Atambayev: April TV channel blocked
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan: Special forces do not use military weapons
Detention of Almazbek Atambayev. Five emergency teams leave for Koi-Tash
Detention of Almazbek Atambayev. Journalist of 24.kg news agency injured
Special forces come to detain ex-president Almazbek Atambayev
Popular
Body of missing Russian climber found Body of missing Russian climber found
Over 9.3 tons of gold produced at Kumtor mine for first six months of 2019 Over 9.3 tons of gold produced at Kumtor mine for first six months of 2019
Solton-Sary conflict: Zhenish Razakov discusses situation with Ambassador of PRC Solton-Sary conflict: Zhenish Razakov discusses situation with Ambassador of PRC
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan controls security issues at fields Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan controls security issues at fields