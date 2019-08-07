Peaks of Asia exhibition opened in Nur-Sultan

An exhibition of artists, who visited the southern shore of Issyk-Kul lake, Peaks of Asia opened in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). Inform.kz reports.

Peaks of Asia is a joint project of artists Nazira Zhenishbekova- Barrionuevo (Paris), Guli Bost (London) and Bibigul Smakova (Almaty).

The exhibition is a creative report of artists on a trip to Kyrgyzstan: Marua Baitursynova, Asiya Bekisheva, Gulnar Tabanova, Adel Seralieva, Nurym Kinazbekova, Bibigul Smakova, Gulseim Tokbaeva and Alfiya Mukhamedyanova.

The artists attended an plein air on the southern shore of Issyk-Kul and worked there from July 1 to July 6.

Residents and guests of the Kazakhstani capital have an opportunity to see the beauty of Zailiysky Alatau, the waterfalls Bowl of Manas, Splashes of Champagne and Tears of Leopard, mountain gorges Barskoon, Jeti-Oguz, sacred places Mynjyly Ata and beautiful, untouched by civilization places through the eyes of artists.