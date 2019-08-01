10:19
Criminal case against participants of anti-Putin picket closed

Сriminal case against the participants of anti-Putin picket Nurlan Karymshakov and his wife Gulzana Imaeva was closed. Their lawyer Zamir Jooshev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, earlier, the investigator appointed a third examination of the content of the posters, which they held during the anti-Putin picket on the eve of the state visit of the Russian president to Bishkek. Experts, like their colleagues who conducted a previous examination on this fact, did not find signs or a negative assessment of any national, racial, religious or other social group. They concluded that there were no statements of a hostile, aggressive or derogatory nature. There were no calls for any actions.

The lawyer petitioned to dismiss the criminal case. The petition was granted.
