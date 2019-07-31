Prime Minister instructs to find finances for increase of teachers’ salaries

The state must find the necessary financial resources to increase the salaries of teachers and pensions. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stated.

He instructed to ensure thorough preparation of mechanisms for increasing teachers’ salaries and pensions at a meeting for discussion of mechanisms for the upcoming increase.

Related news Teachers' salaries and pensions to be raised in fall in Kyrgyzstan

According to the head of Government, it is necessary to work out this issue qualitatively. He stressed that the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov indicated the need to increase salaries and pensions in his election program. Therefore, the Cabinet must provide a clear and well-coordinated work.

«Today, we are faced with the task of detection of effective mechanisms for the upcoming increase of teachers’ salaries in the autumn. A particularly important issue is the increase of pensions. This is the responsibility of the Government,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

He instructed to work out the mechanism of the increase in such a way that all the principles of formation of salaries and pensions to be clear for citizens and fair.