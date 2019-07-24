Teachers' salaries and pensions to be raised in fall in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan will increase the salaries of teachers from September 1, 2019, and pensions — from October 1. The Prime Minister of the republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced today at a government meeting.

According to him, the Cabinet is permanently working on increase of salaries issue. For example, the salaries of employees of the National Academy of Sciences have not been raised since 2008 (11 years). They will be increased by 30 percent.

«Salaries of employees of the State Personnel Service were also increased. The salaries of coaches were increased by 50 percent. Salaries is the responsibility of the government. Salary is of great social importance for the population,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.