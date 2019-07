Since the beginning of the activity of State Mortgage Company OJSC, 17,383 participants of the program have been registered in the general lists. Press service of the State Mortgage Company reports.

The lists include 9,462 people. At least 5,130 participants are in active lists. About 4,332 borrowers received mortgage loans for 5.06 billion soms.

Most of the recipients of state mortgage are from Bishkek, Chui region, Jalal-Abad and Osh.