500 million soms allocated for financing of state mortgage in Kyrgyzstan

Government of Kyrgyzstan has allocated 500 million soms for financing of the mortgage program. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

Today, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting on the implementation of Affordable Housing 2015-2020 program and signed an order on the allocation of money to the State Mortgage Company.

«In order to expand the opportunities and coverage of the population, the State Mortgage Company needs to implement effective mechanisms to attract additional extra-budgetary resources. Thousands of our citizens are waiting in line to get housing or to improve their living conditions. We have to make mortgage more affordable and profitable, because people still face difficulties,» the Prime Minister said.

The President set a goal to lower mortgage interest rates to 6 percent. The government will reach this goal by autumn.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

