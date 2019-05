As of December 31, 2018, the State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan has granted 3,799 loans for 4,287 billion soms. Such data are presented by the Government of Kyrgyzstan.

It is noted that 3,800 billion soms of the loan allocated by the Cabinet have been used. At the same time, by the autumn, the Government plans to lower the state mortgage rate to 6 percent.

The Cabinet decided to allocate 500 million soms to the State Mortgage Company for financing of the mortgage program.