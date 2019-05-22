15:20
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan to lower state mortgage rate to 6 percent by autumn

Government of Kyrgyzstan will reach the goal on reduction of the state mortgage rate to 6 percent. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said the day before.

According to him, the President set the task to reduce the state mortgage rates, because it is still difficult for the public sector employees to make payments under the current conditions. The head of the Cabinet noted that since the start of the mortgage program, the Government has allocated more than 4.8 billion soms for its financing. Mortgage interest rates during this time were lowered from 12-14 to 7-9 percent.

«Since May, the State Mortgage Company has begun accepting applications for home loans from all categories of citizens,» the statement says.

Recall, the Government decided to allocate 500 million soms to the State Mortgage Company for financing of the mortgage program.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
500 million soms allocated for financing of state mortgage in Kyrgyzstan
State Mortgage Company should step up efforts to attract investments
Kyrgyzstanis repeatedly cannot get state mortgage loans
State mortgage rate not to exceed 40,000 soms per square meter in Naryn
State mortgage rates to drop to 6-8 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Economy class housing to be built in each regional center of Kyrgyzstan
Cost of social mortgage housing in Kyrgyzstan determined
Popular
277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration 277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration
National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI
One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife
Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan