Tax crimes damage amounts to 1.7 billion soms since beginning of 2019

At least 366 pre-trial proceedings on tax crimes have been registered for 6 months of 2019. The damage from them amounted to 3,863.3 billion soms. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Compared with 2018, the figure increased by 1,740.9 billion soms. At the same time, 2,222.8 billion soms were returned to the budget.

«At least 61 pre-trial proceedings on official crimes have been registered since the beginning of the year, on the fact of extortion of a bribe — 10. In addition, 40 facts of smuggling, evasion of customs payments, illegal import (export) of goods have been registered. Damage from them amounted to 30.4 million soms. About 73 cases of illegal import of undocumented consumer goods from EEU countries to Kyrgyzstan were suppressed,» the state service reported.
