For the first half of 2019, at least 2,093 new cases of tuberculosis were registered in Kyrgyzstan, including patients in the penitentiary institutions of the State Penitentiary Service. The figure was 2,822 patients for the same period of 2018.

The Ministry of Health stressed that TB drugs were purchased for the treatment of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis for 2020 for 15 million soms that is 15 percent of the need.