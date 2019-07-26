16:54
39 mass poisoning cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for six months

At least 39 mass poisoning cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan for six months. The Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Health Officer of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheibaev told at a press conference.

According to him, the main causes of mass poisoning are violations of the technology of cooking and food storage, non-compliance with sanitary standards by employees of cafes and restaurants.

Erkin Checheibaev added that the quality of inspections of catering facilities has dramatically deteriorated, and their number has reduced.

There is a moratorium on inspections of business entities in the republic. The list of bodies that can not check business includes 10 state agencies.
