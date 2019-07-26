12:20
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Swimmer Denis Petrashov secures 2nd berth for Olympic Games 2020

Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov secured the 2nd berth for the Olympic Games 2020. The World Aquatics Championship continues in Gwangju (South Korea). The day before, Denis Petrashov competed at a distance of 200 meters breaststroke: he set a new record for Kyrgyzstan (2 minutes 11.65 seconds) and reached the Olympic norm. In the final protocol, he became the 24th out of 54 participants.

Earlier, within the World Cup at a 100-meter breaststroke distance, Petrashov also showed a result that allows him to participate in the Olympic Games. He took the 28th place out of 87.

As of today, Denis Petrashov is the only athlete of the Kyrgyz Republic who has secured berth for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani becomes champion of Belarus in swimming
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at Swimming Championship in Belarus
Kyrgyz athletes win medals at International Swimming Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis successfully perform at Swimming Grand Prix in Slovakia
Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov wins silver medal at Youth Olympic Games
Four Kyrgyzstanis to try to swim across Issyk-Kul Lake
Kyrgyzstani wins 2 gold medals at International Swimming Tournament
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at Swimming Championship in Russia
Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan secures berth at the Olympic Games
Swimmer Denis Petrashov wins 2 medals in Slovakia
Popular
Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded
Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken
Road to Issyk-Kul to be closed off on weekend Road to Issyk-Kul to be closed off on weekend
Border conflict: Evacuated citizens return home Border conflict: Evacuated citizens return home