Incidence of hepatitis A decreases in Bishkek

Incidence of hepatitis A has decreased in Bishkek. The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the capital reported.

The incidence of viral hepatitis A decreased by 12.7 percent in the city for 6 months. Children under 14 years old accounted for 80 percent of the total number of cases.

The disease is easy to prevent with the help of personal hygiene.

«The source of the infection is a sick person. Infection occurs through the use of infected water, dirty fruit and vegetables. It is also possible to transmit the virus from person to person through close contact or contaminated things (typical of children’s groups). At the same time, the leading factors of the transfer are dishes, towels, clothes, toys, personal hygiene items,» the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance added.

The month long campaign timed to the World Hepatitis Day, marked on July 28, started in Kyrgyzstan.