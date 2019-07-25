Hepatitis awareness month starts in Kyrgyzstan

A month long campaign timed to the World Hepatitis Day, marked on July 28, starts in Kyrgyzstan. The Chief Specialist of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktygul Ismailova told at a press conference.

She noted that the main goal of the campaign is to draw public attention to the problem of the spread of viral hepatitis, improve preventive measures and others.

«Within the framework of the month, doors open days will be organized at all healthcare organizations. The population will be able to receive consultations from infectious disease specialists,» said the chief specialist.

From 8,000 to 22,000 viral hepatitis cases are registered in the republic annually. Baktygul Ismailova

«Viral hepatitis is a serious problem in the health care system, and not only in Kyrgyzstan. This is both the spread of the disease and the likelihood of the formation of chronic hepatitis,» she added.

According to the WHO, in terms of mortality, the infectious disease takes the second place after tuberculosis. At the same time, hepatitis is being prevented and treated, and hepatitis C has recently been completely cured.

The specialist explained that a number of measures had been taken in the country to reduce the incidence of hepatitis, in particular, the introduction of a compulsory vaccination of newborns against hepatitis B.