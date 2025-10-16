More than 50,000 people in Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with hepatitis over past 3 years

At least 186,000 people have received three doses of the hepatitis B vaccine in Kyrgyzstan. Umutkan Chokmorova, Director of the Center for Control of Blood-Borne Viral Hepatitis and HIV, announced on Birinchi Radio.

She noted that since 2022, adults in the republic have been vaccinated against hepatitis B. It is available free of charge at all clinics. Those who wish to receive the vaccine must receive three doses within the timeframes specified by a specialist.

Umutkan Chokmorova reported that during this period, approximately 2 million viral hepatitis tests have been made. The disease was diagnosed in 50,200 people, including:

32,247 people with hepatitis B;

17,953 people with hepatitis C.

According to the center’s director, there is a positive trend. Hepatitis treatment is now also provided free of charge. Previously, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported that from 2000 to 2020, the incidence of hepatitis B in the Kyrgyz Republic decreased 14 times, and among children — 145 times.