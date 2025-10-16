11:36
USD 87.45
EUR 101.72
RUB 1.10
English

More than 50,000 people in Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with hepatitis over past 3 years

At least 186,000 people have received three doses of the hepatitis B vaccine in Kyrgyzstan. Umutkan Chokmorova, Director of the Center for Control of Blood-Borne Viral Hepatitis and HIV, announced on Birinchi Radio.

She noted that since 2022, adults in the republic have been vaccinated against hepatitis B. It is available free of charge at all clinics. Those who wish to receive the vaccine must receive three doses within the timeframes specified by a specialist.

Umutkan Chokmorova reported that during this period, approximately 2 million viral hepatitis tests have been made. The disease was diagnosed in 50,200 people, including:

  • 32,247 people with hepatitis B;
  • 17,953 people with hepatitis C.

According to the center’s director, there is a positive trend. Hepatitis treatment is now also provided free of charge. Previously, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported that from 2000 to 2020, the incidence of hepatitis B in the Kyrgyz Republic decreased 14 times, and among children — 145 times.
link: https://24.kg/english/347378/
views: 94
Print
Related
Goal 2030: Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce HIV and hepatitis infections
Hepatitis B incidence among children decreases 145 times in Kyrgyzstan
Free rapid testing for hepatitis and HIV to be held in Bishkek
More than 30,000 cases of hepatitis B registered in Kyrgyzstan
Vaccination of adults against hepatitis B suspended in Kyrgyzstan
242 people with hepatitis detected among convicts in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Incidence of acute viral hepatitis in Kyrgyzstan increases 2.6 times
Acute viral hepatitis rates increase 3.3 times in Kyrgyzstan
About 1,000 new cases of hepatitis registered in Gaza Strip every week
Kyrgyzstan to study prevalence of hepatitis B and C and HIV
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka
16 October, Thursday
11:22
Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador leads international team to victory at UN Cup Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador leads international team to vic...
11:03
More than 50,000 people in Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with hepatitis over past 3 years
10:18
National Bank extends permission to export US dollars until April 2026
10:11
Kazakh airline launches direct Astana–Bishkek flight
10:01
AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Uzbekistan
15 October, Wednesday
20:24
Over 10,000 trees and shrubs to be planted in Bishkek
20:16
Kyrgyzstan and India discuss security cooperation
20:08
Number of surveillance cameras in Kyrgyzstan planned to be increased to 20,000