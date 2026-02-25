11:51
Over 2.5 million people undergo free screening for viral hepatitis in Kyrgyzstan

More than 2.5 million people in Kyrgyzstan have undergone free screening for viral hepatitis. Deputy Health Minister Bakytbek Kadyraliev said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor, Healthcare, Women’s Affairs, and Social Issues.

According to him, from 2023 through early February 2026, a total of 2,506,791 people underwent free laboratory testing for viral hepatitis. The screening identified 40,942 cases of hepatitis B, 23,039 cases of hepatitis C, and 1,067 cases of hepatitis D.

Kadyraliev noted that citizens who test negative are referred for free vaccination, while those who test positive are directed to Family Medicine Centers for treatment.

In cooperation with the Center for eHealth, a national registry of patients with viral hepatitis has been introduced.

In 2025 alone, more than 1.5 million Kyrgyzstanis were covered by preventive outreach efforts, the Health Ministry reported.
