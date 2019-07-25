Sanzhar Mukanbetov: Economic status of Batken region should be changed

It is necessary to urgently change the economic status of Batken region and attract as much investment as possible. The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Sanzhar Mukanbetov told at a government meeting the day before.

According to him, there is a difficult situation in the border area with Tajikistan. The number of conflicts is growing. The official believes: this is happening because little attention is paid to the development of Batken region.

«It is allocated 2 percent of direct investment, lending amounts to 5 percent. It is necessary to allocate 1-2 billion soms to finance entrepreneurship in the border areas. In my opinion, it is necessary to develop bakery and dairy production. Transfer of labor migrants and the level of poverty there are highest in the country,» said Sanzhar Mukanbetov.

In addition, he considers it necessary to focus on public-private partnership in the border area. The minister proposed to develop a five-year program of financing Batken region, which will help to develop it.