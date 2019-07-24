Nine people brought from Ak-Sai to Batken with fragment wounds, bruises

Nine people were taken to Batken Regional Hospital with mild fragment wounds and bruises. The Deputy Minister of Health Erkin Checheibaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 26 people from Ak-Sai village turned for medical assistance; 9 of them were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Earlier, Internal Affairs Department the region called the photos and video of wounded residents of Ak-Sai a provocation, saying that only sound and flash grenades were used against them.

According to local residents, after the clash, representatives of state bodies conducted explanatory work, calling on the parties for peace.

At the moment, the situation in Ak-Sai village is relatively stable.

Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov continues negotiations with the Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim in ​​Dacha area of Batken region.