Interior Ministry hopes Almazbek Atambayev to come for questioning

«We think that after his return Almazbek Atambayev will finally enter the legal field. More exactly, he will personally come for interrogation,» press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told 24.kg news agency.

The ministry noted that the former president should undergo investigative measures as a witness. Such is the requirement of the Criminal Procedure Code of Kyrgyzstan. But at the same time, according to the law, the Ministry of Internal Affairs cannot ban him from leaving and entering the country.

«Atambayev publicly stated that he will return. Investigative measures on pre-trial proceedings continue,» the ministry said.

The day before, the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev departed by a private plane from the territory of the Russian Kant air base for Moscow. The politician did not tell with whom he was going to meet in the capital of Russia. But the official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva posted on Facebook that meetings at the highest level were expected.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan lifted immunity of the former president. He received three summons for questioning as a witness within the case on the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev, but Almazbek Atambayev flatly refused to appear in law enforcement agencies.
