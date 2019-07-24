Atambayev to be urged to renounce confrontation with country's leadership

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev departed by a private plane from the territory of the Russian Kant air base for Moscow today.

The politician did not tell who he was going to meet with in the capital of Russia. But the official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva posted on Facebook that meetings at the highest level were expected.

According to the analyst, Almazbek Atambayev was right when he said that he expected meetings at the highest level in Moscow. «According to my data, these negotiations will really take place. Most likely, in the Kremlin Atambayev will be made a suggestion to abandon confrontation with the current leadership, which is threatening new instability in the country. Obviously, Russia is not interested in this, it will be quite clearly said to Atambayev, who is gambling on special relations with the Russian leadership,» said Arkady Dubnov.

In his opinion, the upcoming meeting also stems from the recent talks between the leaders of the two states Vladimir Putin and Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«Thus, Russia continues to be the guarantor of political and social stability in Kyrgyzstan. Despite the fact that China is the economic sponsor, it is Moscow that builds communication between politicians in Bishkek,» the expert stressed.

He is confident that Moscow will not provide Atambayev with an opportunity to take refuge in Russia not to contribute to strengthening the bad tradition of every former president’s flight from Kyrgyzstan (except for Roza Otunbayeva).