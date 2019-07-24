17:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Atambayev to be urged to renounce confrontation with country's leadership

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev departed by a private plane from the territory of the Russian Kant air base for Moscow today.

The politician did not tell who he was going to meet with in the capital of Russia. But the official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva posted on Facebook that meetings at the highest level were expected.

Related news
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev leaves for Moscow
24.kg news agency asked the Russian expert, journalist Arkady Dubnov to comment on the situation with the departure of Atambayev for Moscow.

According to the analyst, Almazbek Atambayev was right when he said that he expected meetings at the highest level in Moscow. «According to my data, these negotiations will really take place. Most likely, in the Kremlin Atambayev will be made a suggestion to abandon confrontation with the current leadership, which is threatening new instability in the country. Obviously, Russia is not interested in this, it will be quite clearly said to Atambayev, who is gambling on special relations with the Russian leadership,» said Arkady Dubnov.

In his opinion, the upcoming meeting also stems from the recent talks between the leaders of the two states Vladimir Putin and Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«Thus, Russia continues to be the guarantor of political and social stability in Kyrgyzstan. Despite the fact that China is the economic sponsor, it is Moscow that builds communication between politicians in Bishkek,» the expert stressed.

He is confident that Moscow will not provide Atambayev with an opportunity to take refuge in Russia not to contribute to strengthening the bad tradition of every former president’s flight from Kyrgyzstan (except for Roza Otunbayeva).
link:
views: 78
Print
Related
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev leaves for Moscow
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev getting ready for his departure for Moscow
Almazbek Atambayev comments on conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Atambayev to answer questions about Aziz Batukaev’s case through the media
Almazbek Atambayev plans to leave for Moscow on July 24
Investigators of Internal Affairs Ministry, Deputy Minister come to Koi-Tash
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Almazbek Atambayev plans to leave Kyrgyzstan next week
Kunduz Zholdubaeva: Almazbek Atambayev will not be forcibly arrested today
Ministry of Internal Affairs calls message of Zholdubaeva misinformation
Popular
Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma
Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan