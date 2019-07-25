China speaks for complete ban and destruction of nuclear weapons

China stands for a total ban and destruction of nuclear weapons. Tengrinews.kz reports.

«China is not going to participate in the armament race with any country and will maintain its nuclear potential at a minimum level that meets the needs of state security,» the white paper on national defense, published by the State Council of China, says.

The document stresses that the PRC will not use nuclear weapons first under any circumstances and will not threaten non-nuclear countries with their use.

«Global military rivalry is intensifying. Large countries are reforming military strategies and structures. The USA is involved in technological and institutional innovations in search of absolute military dominance. Russia is promoting a «new look» military reform,» the document says.

Major powers develop new types of troops in order to achieve dominance in military rivalry, the authors say.

Earlier, the President of the United States Donald Trump proposed a «new generation» treaty on the limitation of nuclear weapons, which would include America, Russia and China.