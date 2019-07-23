10 employees of Manas airport get food poisoning

At least 10 employees got food poisoning at Manas International Airport in Bishkek. The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek reported.

On July 19-21, 10 airport workers applied to the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital with complaints of feeling sick and gastrointestinal upset. They were diagnosed with foodborne toxicoinfection. Eight people were hospitalized, two undergo outpatient treatment.

The center told that the people ate cold kuksi at Ekipazh canteen during lunch and dinner on July 18.

Manas International Airport OJSC stated that this canteen was private, decision on its further work will be taken after conclusion of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance. «It has to find out the causes of the poisoning,» the company explained.