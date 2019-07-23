18:26
27-year-old taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan killed on Sakhalin

A 27-year-old taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan Azatbek Alimbekov was killed on Sakhalin (Russia). Three suspects were detained. ASTV.ru reports.

According to the media outlet, the young man disappeared on July 20. He carried passengers from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk to Korsakov. A criminal case was filed two days later. A car and then the driver’s body were found on the night of July 23 in the south of Sakhalin.

Three people were detained on suspicion of murder. They are residents of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk: a 24-year-old previously convicted person, who was released from prison on May 30, 2019, and two 22-year-old guys, one of whom was also previously convicted.

They were arrested.
