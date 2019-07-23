Atambayev to answer questions about Aziz Batukaev’s case through the media

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is ready to answer all questions within the case on the illegal release of Aziz Batukaev, but only through the media. Lawyer representing his interests Sergey Slesarev said.

According to him, his client will answer questions of investigating authorities on Aziz Batukaev’s case in writing and will give answers in public through the media.

«These will be answers within the framework of Atambayev’s public communication, but not in the form of interrogation, that is, without violation of the law. Thus, the investigating authorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic will receive the necessary information along with the public,» Sergey Slesarev explained.

The Parliament lifted immunity of the former head of state. He had already received three summons for questioning as a witness within the case on the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev, but Almazbek Atambayev refused to appear in law enforcement agencies.