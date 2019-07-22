Investigators of Internal Affairs Ministry, Deputy Minister come to Koi-Tash

Investigators of the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan headed by the Deputy Minister Mirlan Kanimetov came to Koi-Tash village to the former president Almazbek Atambayev. Video was posted on Facebook.

However, they were not allowed into the house. The official representative of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva came out to the policemen. She explained that the lawyer of Almazbek Atambayev Sergey Slesarev sent a letter to investigators and the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev that Almazbek Atambayev had immunity and, summoning him for interrogations, the police exceeded their authority.

«Until the authorities return to the legal field, Almazbek Atambayev will not appear in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He is not going to legalize lawlessness. We are waiting for the decision of the Constitutional Chamber. Any interrogation is out of question until it considers our application against the resolution of the Parliament on depriving Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president,» said Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

Mirlan Kanimetov explained to journalists that Almazbek Atambayev’s forced transportation to the internal affairs bodies was possible, but the investigator would make the decision.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan lifted immunity of the former head of state. He had already received three summons for questioning as a witness within the case on unlawful release of Aziz Batukaev, but Almazbek Atambayev refused to appear in law enforcement agencies.